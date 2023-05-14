1934-2023

KENOSHA- James C. Taube, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Azura Memory Care. Jim was born May 3, 1934 in Kenosha, WI, to Emil R. and Mathilda (Schneider) Taube. He was educated at Friedens and Mary D. Bradford High School. Jim graduated from UW-Parkside in 1972 with a BA degree in Geography.

Jim and Jo Ann Ferguson married on August 19, 1968 in Little Rock, AR.

Jim held memberships in the following Masonic Lodges: Kenosha Lodge #47, Kenosha Daylight Lodge #359 where he also served as a Past Master, and the West Allis Daylight Lodge #358. He served as Convenor for Clan MacIntosh at festival Highland Games in Chicago, Milwaukee and Dearborn.

Jim is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; sister-in-law, Janie M. (James C.) Woods; and niece, Dr. Jennifer Leigh Woods (Alan Zidek). He was preceded in death by brothers: Earl W. and Don Michael Taube.

A funeral service will be held at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, 2001 80th Street on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Visitation begins at 2:00 p.m. Private inurment will take place at the Green Ridge Cemetery Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers,donations to St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, Alzheimer’s Disease Research or a charity of your choice are suggested.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory.