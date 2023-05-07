SALEM—James C. White, 75, passed away at the Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at Cortese’s Banquet Hall, 1300 Sheridan Rd. in Kenosha on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Pastor Cindy Aasen will have a prayer service starting at 1:00 p.m. followed by a time of celebration.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to Jim’s wife Chris to establish an educational fund for Jim’s grandchildren. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

