KENOSHA—James Edward Cisler “Jimmy”, age 65, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2023, after a short illness. Jimmy was the sixth child of Alois W. and Marie (Moss) Cisler.

A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he attended local Kenosha schools.

After graduation, he worked for the Achievement Center in Bristol, then at the Kenosha Center for a total of 44 years. Jim attended St. Mark’s Catholic Church for many years and would often help usher.

He also participated in the Special Olympics. In his younger years he was involved in swimming, but his real love was bowling. His face would light up with joy whether he threw a strike or a gutter ball. Jim received many trophies and medals throughout the years of which he was very proud.

Jimmy loved the police. In fact, he loved them so much that he would dial 911 so they would come to his house. He had a very realistic police uniform that he enjoyed patrolling the neighborhood in. He had a large collection of police badges from different parts of the country. Jimmy also loved music, especially Elvis. He loved mimicking Elvis’s dance moves.

But the biggest event in Jimmy’s life was the celebration of his birthday. He would let you know about his birthday all year long until his special day arrived. The day after his birthday the anticipation began again. He would hold his hands apart about two feet indicating his big birthday cake. He also would carry a small calendar with the day of his birthday circled. Jim enjoyed his birthday gifts, but a new watch was to be included or he was disappointed. He had no problem letting you know he was not happy if he didn’t get his “new” watch!

Needless to say, the family always made a big deal about Jimmy’s birthday. We had many picnics and parties throughout the years to celebrate our special brother.

Jimmy and our mom were very close. We worried about how he would do after her death. But not only did he thrive, but he did very well during the seventeen years since she passed. It demonstrated that he was meant to have a life that was all his own. He lived his life to the fullest, loved with his whole heart, and impacted countless people along the way.

He is survived by siblings: Sally (Jim) Hauke, Mary (Ted) Johnson, Theresa Modory and Daniel (Sue) Cisler; nieces and nephews: Jeff (Terri) Hauke, Lori (Tim) Prosser, Cathy (Steve) Eggert, Susan Hauke Grider, John (Tami) Hauke, Julie Batassa, Christopher (Katie) Robleski, Jason (Amy) Robleski, Jill Van Camp, Kevin Johnson, Tracey Modory, Jeremy (Heather) Modory, Dan (Michele) Cisler, Rachelle (Chris) Boeck; and many other great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and a sister, Linda Robleski.

Services for James will be held at St. Mark’s Catholic Church on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Aurora at Home Hospice for their compassionate care given Jimmy during this past month.

In leu of flowers donations to the the following are requested:

Kenosha Special Olympics

5912 44th Ave, Kenosha Wi 53144

Kenosha Achievement Center

1218 79th St., Kenosha, WI 531443

St. Mark Church, 7117 14th Ave.,

Kenosha, WI 53143

