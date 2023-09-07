Aug. 9, 1952—Aug. 31, 2023
KENOSHA—James “Jim” J. Johnson, age 71, of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at home. He was born on August 9, 1952 in Indiana, the son of the late Irvin and Edna (White) Johnson. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his sister, Linda (Don) Mecklenburg of Twin Lakes, WI; his brother, Ronald (Judy) Johnson of Woodstock, IL; his granddaughter, Addison Johnson and his loving pets, Sadie and Snickers. He is preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Edna Johnson; his son, Michael Johnson; his sister, Charlotte Ahrens, and his two brothers, Charlie and William Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 from 3:00—6:00 PM at the Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI, 53181. A memorial service will immediately follow at 6:00 PM. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.