KENOSHA—James “Jim” J. Johnson, age 71, of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at home. He was born on August 9, 1952 in Indiana, the son of the late Irvin and Edna (White) Johnson. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his sister, Linda (Don) Mecklenburg of Twin Lakes, WI; his brother, Ronald (Judy) Johnson of Woodstock, IL; his granddaughter, Addison Johnson and his loving pets, Sadie and Snickers. He is preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Edna Johnson; his son, Michael Johnson; his sister, Charlotte Ahrens, and his two brothers, Charlie and William Johnson.