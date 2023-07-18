Feb. 21, 1947—July 14, 2023

TWIN LAKES—James R. Lasko, age 76, of Twin Lakes, WI, died July 14, 2023. He was born on February 21, 1947. The son of the late Frank and Ruth (Klopp) Lasko. On June 4, 1988, he was united in marriage to his wife Kathleen.

He worked for many years in construction and was a union member of Local 934 Kenosha at the time of his retirement. Jim was also Co-Owner of the bar J.R. Dynies with his brother Ron in Salem, WI, which they owned for over 30 years.

During his life James enjoyed going golfing, boating, riding motorcycles and gambling. He has been a member of the Twin Lakes Country Club for many years where he shot a hole in 1 on #12.

Survived by his loving wife, Kathleen. Further survived by sister-in-law, Arlene (Ron) Eibl; uncle to Sean (Jaclyn) Hodges, Tracey (Steve) Dortch and Wendy Lasko. Preceded in death by brothers: Frank Lasko and Ron Lasko.

Military Honors Service will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 12:00 PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI 53181. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Private Burial will be held at Southeastern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.

The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Twin Lakes, WI is honored to serve the Lasko family.