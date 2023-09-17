Jamie L. Henry

1983 – 2023

WINTHROP HARBOR, IL - Jamie Lynn Henry, 40 years old, of Winthrop Harbor, IL passed away Friday, September 8, 2023, at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL.

She was born February 11, 1983, in Kenosha, WI the daughter of James and Pamela (Crane) Henry.

Jamie loved music and movies, especially Tim Burton films; her favorite holiday was Halloween. As a child, Jamie participated in 4-H and gained a love of the outdoors, and animals; whether she was gardening, hunting, fishing, or working on cars - she loved being close to nature. She was also a talented crocheter.

Survivors include her fiance, Michael Kohler; her daughter, Ray Haupt; her father, Jim Henry; sister, Angela Henry; nephew, Jakob; nieces: Ashlee and Savannah; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved pets.

Jamie was preceded in death by her mother, Pamela Henry.

The family would like to extend their gratitude toward the doctors, nurses and staff at Rush University Medical Center for there compassion and attentiveness.

Funeral services and interment will be held privately, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring are encouraged to make a contribution to a local animal shelter, in her memory.

