KENOSHA—Jan Hamelink, age 83, a resident of Kenosha, died Wednesday May 10, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Private family services will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Kenosha. Burial will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to either Demmer Memorial Library in Three Lakes, WI, or to First Presbyterian Church would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262)653-0667