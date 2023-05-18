KENOSHA—Janice “Jan” Hamelink, age 83, a resident of Kenosha, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha surrounded by her family. She was born in Kenosha, the daughter of Gordon and Marion (Johnston) Seymour.

Jan was a graduate of UW Parkside and attended school in Madison to become an X-Ray/Ultrasound Technician. She worked at Kenosha Memorial Hospital for 45 years and together with her husband David they Co-owned The Sunnyside Club since 1990.

Jan was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family. Jan loved her grandkids with all of her heart and spending time vacationing up north.

On May 20, 1961, she married the love of her life David Hamelink, Sr. Together they had three children: Katie Hamelink-Sciarra, David (Kris) Hamelink, Jr., Paul (Beth) Hamelink. Jan was then blessed with five grandchildren: Anthony Sciarra, Nicole Sciarra, Shauna Hamelink, Courtinie Hamelink, and Ella Hamelink.

Jan is survived by her husband David; her children; and grandchildren; and one sister, Nancy Covelli; and sister-in-law, Shirley Seymour. Jan was preceded in death by her brother, James Seymour.

Private services for Jan were held at First Presbyterian Church with the burial taking place at Green Ridge Cemetery.

The family asks that if donations want to be made in Jan’s name, please consider either Demmer Memorial Library in Three Lakes WI, or to First Presbyterian Church.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262) 653-0667