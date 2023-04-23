Janice is survived by her children: Hollie (Manuel) Johnson, Adam (Carie) Johnson, PJ Johnson and Zachary Johnson; her grandchildren: Rob, Bird and Fritz Kreger, and Greta, Aeron and Ole Johnson; and her siblings: Carole (Ronald) Fechner, James (Linda) Kirby, Lila (Fred Chubrillo) Kirby and William (Teri) Kirby; step-father, Leon Dederich; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Johnson, her granddaughter, Kathleen Janice "Katie" Kreger, and by her parents, Nancy (Jensen) Dederich and James W. Kirby.