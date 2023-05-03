1942 – 2023

KENOSHA—Janice Pauline Cardinali, 80 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

She was born June 22, 1942, in Kenosha, WI the daughter of the late Dante and Christina (Juska) Cardinali. Janice attended Kenosha schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

She then relocated to Washington, DC with her sister, Veronica, and was employed at the Pentagon in Virginia under Secretary of State, Dean Rusk.

She later settled back in Kenosha where she was an Office and Purchasing Manager for Romantini Printing. Throughout her career, she was also employed by Buckson Screw Manufacturing, Johnson Motors (OMC), and most recently, The Aldon Company.

Janice enjoyed flower gardening, and never missed an episode of Wheel of Fortune.

Survivors include her son, Patrick Wardle of Kenosha, WI; three brothers: Dante (LouAnn) Cardinali, Jr., Donald (Nancy) Cardinali, and Douglas Cardinali, all of Kenosha, WI and brother-in-law, Ronald Wurtz of Chugiak, AK; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her special lifelong friend, Carol Bezotte.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her sister, Veronica Wurtz.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Avenue, Kenosha, WI with Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha, WI.

