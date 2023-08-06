Funeral services honoring Jean's life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 5900 7th Ave. The family suggests memorials in Jean's name be directed to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 5900 7th Avenue, Kenosha, WI, 53140; Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 or the Women and Children's Horizons, 2525 63rd Street, Kenosha, WI 53143.