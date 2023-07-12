July 17, 1934—June 30, 2023

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Jean M. (nee: Appel) Snyder, age 88, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha.

Born on July 17, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Victorine (Nanzer) Appel. She was a graduate of Josephinum Academy of the Sacred Heart in Chicago.

On January 31, 1958, she married Richard A. Snyder in Chicago. They were married for 56 years, until he died on December 8, 2014.

After living on the north side of Chicago and then Morton Grove, IL, the couple moved to Kenosha in October 1961. After she moved to Kenosha, Jean attended Carthage College, earning her Bachelor’s degree in Education.

She then began her teaching career at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic School, where she worked as a third-grade teacher for 28 years.

She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, the parish council and the prayer and worship committee. In addition, Jean was a member of the Four Seasons Garden Club since 1968.

Jean and her husband Richard enjoyed several cruises, to the Caribbean, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, and the Panama Canal, and in 1999, they took a family trip to Scotland, London, and Paris. They also had season tickets for several years to the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre and the Broadway in Chicago theater series.

Jean loved to work in her garden, go hunting for antiques, sip her beloved Moscato wine and read the latest David Baldacci and John Grisham novels. She would never turn down a chance to catch a new Hallmark Channel movie either.

As an avid shopper, she mourned the closings of Marshall Field’s and the Boston Store. She also enjoyed going to various stores each spring to find items each year to fill Easter baskets for the Salvation Army in Kenosha.

For the past five years, she resided at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie, where she made many new friends and discovered a late-in-life passion for playing Bingo. Even better was spending those “Bingo Bucks” winnings once a month.

She is survived by her three daughters, Karen (Ralph Giannola) Snyder of Pleasant Prairie, Elizabeth (Rex Davenport) Snyder of Kenosha and Patricia (Steve Stockton) Snyder of Atlanta; her son-in-law, the Rev. Craig Wolfgram of Richland Center, WI, along with her grandchildren, Caitlin Wolfgram and Nicholas Stockton.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Snyder, and her daughter, Kathryn Wolfgram.

Funeral services honoring Jean’s life will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2224 30th Ave. Private entombment will take place in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Jean will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Safe Harbor, 7811 60th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142, or to the Salvation Army, 3116 75th St., Kenosha, WI, 53142, would be appreciated.

