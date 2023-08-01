1934-2023

KENOSHA—Jeanette E. Westra, 89, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Los Alamitos Medical Center in California.

Born in Kenosha, on April 23, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Nettie (Kerst) Posthumus. She attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. She later received her Cosmetology license.

She met Willard as a young teenager and married him on September 29, 1956. He preceded her in death on November 3, 2022, after 66 years of marriage.

Jeanette worked as a Beautician for many years. She also worked as a Secretary at Trinity Lutheran Church and then as a Bookkeeper for Peter Ploskee Construction. In 1989 she began working at Kindy Optical in Kenosha and then moved to Salem Vision Center in April of 2000 when it opened. Over the next 20+ years she enjoyed interacting with the patients and co-workers there.

She attended Trinity Lutheran Church for many years and then eventually moved to St. Mary’s Lutheran Church. Jeanette loved to bake and provided baked goods for the church’s Sat. evening service for many years. She was famous for her Spritz and Crescent cookies. Her apple pies were also always a family and crowd favorite.

Jean also loved to knit. Many winter nights were spent knitting baby sweaters, adult sweaters and her coveted Christmas stockings. Every grandchild and great-grandchild received their own hand knit stocking. Summers would find Jeanette in her garden, at the orchard, or at the farmer’s market. She loved her flowers and took great pride in her yard and garden. She often accompanied Willard to the farmer’s market to help. Of course, most of the vendors there looked forward to her baked treats as well.

Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl Schnitzer; daughter by choice, Jodi (Larry) Wojnicz; son-in-law, Kevin (Lisa) Hendricks; seven grandchildren: Jason (Briana) Schnitzer, Rachael Schnitzer, Joshua (Maile) Schnitzer, Mathew Schnitzer, Bailey Hendricks, Benjamin Hendricks and Daniel Hendricks; and five great-grandchildren: Jackson, Zachary, Haley, Lucas and Colby.

Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Hendricks.

Visitation will take place on Friday, August 4, 2023, at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, 2001 80th Street, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

