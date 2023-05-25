Jeanette "Jenny" Lovely

Sept. 20, 1939 - May 18, 2023

TWIN LAKES - Jeanette "Jenny" Lovely, age 83, of Twin Lakes, WI, died peacefully on May 18, 2023, at her home. Jenny was born in Hertfordshire, England on September 20, 1939, daughter of the late George and Nina (MacDonald) Flack. She lived in London until 1959 when she came to work as a nanny in Chicago, IL.

While in Chicago she met Charles "Charlie" and on February 24, 1962, at St. Paul's Church, they were united in marriage.

In 1975 they moved to Twin Lakes, WI where she and Charlie were owners of Lovely Carpets, Lovely's Laundromat, and the Lovely Plaza.

Jenny enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and to Vegas as well as visiting family and friends and sharing her lamb recipes with them.

At the Kenosha County Fair, her and Charlie bought a lamb 42 years in a row. She had quite the green thumb and loved gardening. Jenny's roses earned her many first-place ribbons at the Kenosha County Fair. She also had a love for owls, and over the years she accumulated over 200 figurines and pictures throughout her home.

Jenny is survived by her husband of over 61 years, Charlie; loving mother to: Harry (Doris) Lovely and Charles Lovely, Jr.; devoted grandmother to: Danielle (Michael) Hebert and Matthew Lovely (Alyx Byerrum); and great-grandmother to: Eloise and Luella Hebert; sister to the late, Irene (Jay) Nelson.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday June 2, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Haase-Lockwood /& Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI.

Memorials can be sent to the Twin Lakes Rescue Squad, 236 E Main St., Twin Lakes, WI or to Aurora Home Hospice, Racine/Kenosha, 116 N. Dodge St., Suite 6, Burlington, WI 53105.

A special thank you goes out to the Aurora Home Hospice Team for all of their caring support.

Online condolences can be sent to haaselockwoodfhs.com.

The Haase-Lockwood /& Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI is honored to serve the Lovely family.