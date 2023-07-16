Jeffery A. Paradise

October 20, 1961 - June 22, 2023

Jeffrey Paradise, age 61, passed away on June 22, 2023 following a long battle with Heart Disease.

He was the son of the late Donald and Margaret (Bartemio) Paradise. He grew up in Kenosha, WI and resided in Punta Gorda, FL the past 37 years.

On July 20, 1985 he married his true love, Kathy Schweitzer of Kenosha, WI and moved to Punta Gorda, FL shortly after that.

He was self-employed as a dental technician at Palm Dental Studio's until he retired in 2011 due to his heart disability.

He was part of the Deep Creek Community church where he was involved in its many programs. He enjoyed cooking and watching his favorite sports teams. His true love of adventure was spending time at Disney World.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; his two sons, Nicholas Paradise and Noah Paradise both of FL; brother, Dr. Donald Paradise (Michelle), also of FL (nephew, Mark Paradise (Stephanie), niece, Tracy (Paradise) Schider-Heisel (Quincy), nephew, Daniel Paradise. Dr. Steven Paradise and Rachel Paradise

Jonathan and Lana Paradise and Sara Dimeo ( Paradise) and Nick Dimeo.

A celebration of life was held in Punta Gorda at Deep Creek Community Church.