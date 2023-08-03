March 8, 2002—July 28, 2023

KENOSHA—Jenna Lyn Barrette, age 21, passed away unexpectedly in a car accident on July 28, 2023, in Kenosha. She was born on March 8, 2002, and was the daughter of Joseph and Tammy Barrette. She attended Christian Life School, Lance Middle School, and Tremper High School. She currently was an incoming senior at Carthage College studying Nursing. She attended The Tabernacle Church and loved Jesus.

She loved spending time with her family, friends, and especially her cat Max. Her love for animals didn’t stop there as she worked at the Humane Society and fostered kittens and puppies in her free time. She also loved going to the beach and pool, working out with her sister, taking naps, and playing volleyball.

She played competitive volleyball since she was nine years old, including club, high school, and college. Jenna always lived life to the fullest. Just in the last few months, she completed her junior year of college, went on a Mediterranean cruise, and went to Summerfest and Country Thunder. Jenna made everyone around her feel special and loved. Countless people thought of her as their best friend. She had a smile and personality that would light up any room she walked into. Although many are grieving here, Jenna ultimately fulfilled her purpose on earth, and God called her home to Heaven.

Jenna is survived by her parents; sister, Jordyn Barrette; “big brother” Jacob Delabio; grandpa, Paul Barrette; grama, Pepper Przlomski; and her many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jenna is also survived by many close friends who she deeply loved. She was preceded in death by her best friend and grandpa, Phil Knebel, grampa, Andrew Przlomski, grandma, Clina Barrette, grandma, Shirley Barrette, and uncle, Paul Barrette.

Jenna will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023 at The Tabernacle, 7951 36th Ave., Kenosha. Visitation will be from 1:00-4:00 p.m. with the service immediately following.

John 8:12

When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”

