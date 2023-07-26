Jimmy Dale Sullivan

April 8, 1954 - July 21, 2023

KENOSHA - Jimmy Dale Sullivan, 69, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Friday, July 21, 2023 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Hospital.

He was born on April 8, 1954 to the late Bishop and Diana (Nickel) Sullivan in Germany. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Tremper High School then he attended Gateway Technical College.

Jimmy entered the US Air Force on October 24, 1975 and was honorably discharged on May 19, 1981.

On March 9, 2005 he married Karen Hoel in Las Vegas.

Jimmy worked at AMC/Chrysler for many years and was a member of UAW Local 72. Jimmy worked at Waukegan Airport and was proud to tell the story of working on Michael Jordan's jet.

Jimmy enjoyed fishing, smoking fish at the Boat House, watching NASCAR, playing cribbage, shooting pool, golfing, his AMX's (Mork and Mindy), gardening and enjoyed the Blackhawks with Joe and Carolyn.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Karen; his son, Michael (Brittany) Andersen; his sister, Teresa (John Dowse) Sullivan Jefferies; a brother, Kevin Sullivan; his stepchildren: Terri (Corey) McGovern, Tom (Brittany) Weinholtz, Chance (Nancy) Bringman, Krystal (Mike) Rafenstein and Shane (Jessica) Bringman; and his many grandchildren who knew him as Papa Jimmy. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Michael Sullivan and his grandparents: Walter and Minnie and Louis and Helen.

Funeral Services for Jimmy will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

