Joan C. Graham

July 3, 1934 - Aug. 2, 2023

PLEASANT PRAIRIE - Joan C. Graham, 89, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Hospital.

Joan was born on July 3, 1934 to the late Arthur and Loretta (Monfils) Slack in Kenosha. Joan was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

On September 18, 1954 Joan married Roy Graham in Kenosha and was married for 68 years.

Joan was a member of First United Methodist Church, a member of the Pleasant Prairie Woman's Auxiliary and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 286.

Joan loved traveling, knitting, enjoyed being around people and volunteering at the polls for many years. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Joan is survived by her loving husband Roy; her son, Steve (Kim) Graham of MT, her daughter Lori (Dave) Schaefer of Kenosha; her grandchildren: Michelle (Jack) Olds, Stever Graham, Jeremy (Sabrina) Graham and Halee Schaefer; her great-grandchildren: Grace, Bailey, Tatum, Justin and Ty; a brother-in-law, Jerry Squires; and seven nephews.

Joan is preceded in death by her twin sister, Phyllis Squires in 2000.

Funeral Services for Joan will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment will be at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Memorials to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or to the Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank Dr. Janet Chua for her loving and compassionate care given to Joan.

