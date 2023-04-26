July 21, 1924—April 23, 2023

KENOSHA—Joan G. Jackson, 98 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023. She was born July 21, 1924 to the late Nicholas and Mary (Matterer) Schuit in Racine, WI.

On May 3, 1952, Joan was united in marriage with her husband, Charles at St. Edward Church in Racine, WI. Joan was honored to have her brother, Monsignor William Schuit unite them in marriage.

Faith was extremely important to Joan – she started each day with the rosary and watching mass. Joan loved her friends, traveling, and cheering on all Wisconsin sports teams.

Survivors include, her sons: Thomas and Robert (Mary Jo) Jackson; grandchildren: Janine (Matt) Wipperfurth and Timothy and Elizabeth Jackson; and great-grandchildren: Cadence, Damien, Isabell, and Jackson Wipperfurth. Along with her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; brother, Monsignor William Schuit; and sisters: Rita (Warren) Bradley and Carol (James) Hall.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, April 28, 2023 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 18700 116th St. (Hwy V), Bristol, WI 53104 with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Internment will follow in South Bristol Cemetery, Bristol, WI.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church or Hospice Alliance.

