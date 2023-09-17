Joan M. Hisel

1931 – 2023

KENOSHA - Joan Marie (Crabtree) Hisel, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and dedicated citizen of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at the age of 92, on September 14, 2023, surrounded by her loving children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Quentin and Marie Crabtree; her husband, William Hisel; brothers, Charles Crabtree and Robert Crabtree; and son-in-law, Steve Ade.

She was born in Harvard, IL on January 10, 1931, the eldest of three children. As a child of devoted parents, from an early age she learned the importance of family. She was surrounded by extended family and loved spending time on her grandparents' farm. A proud graduate of the class of 1948 at Harvard Community High School, she kept in touch with her classmates, attending every class reunion until 2018. She then moved on to cashier school in Chicago, eventually applying her skills at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store, until she retired. Her coworkers remained lifelong friends.

In 1960 she met and married the love of her life, William "Bill" Hisel, and they moved to Kenosha, WI. They spent the next forty-two years raising their children, Cindi Ade, Rick (Twyla) Phillips, Debbie (David) Hartman, and Dave Hisel. A constant source of love, support, and second helpings - every year she still cooked her children's favorite meals for their birthdays. She always put her family first, ensuring that they knew they were loved, helping any way she could, building the spirit of family into everything they did.

Joan loved her role as a grandmother to Maren (Blaine) Ott, Amy (Jason) Peach, Laura (Ryan) Burkhardt, Katie Phillips (Ryan Mengel), Billy Phillips (Keith Wartzenluft), Nickie (Joe) Wickersheim, Matt (Natalie) Hartman, Andy Hartman (Aidan Kinney) and great-grandmother to Noah and Sydney Reisner; Avery and Megan Peach; Aiden, Sydney, and Colin Burkhardt; Bryce Mengel; Oliver and Milo Wickersheim; Olivia and Owen Hartman; and Silvia Kinney.

Known as Ma, Maw, Grandma, Maga (her granddaughter couldn't say grandma when she was little), Grandma-ma, and GG (great-grandma), she relished in watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in their extracurricular activities. At every opportunity, she attended school concerts, sporting events, plays, awards ceremonies, and graduations. She witnessed the weddings of each of her grandchildren, taking active roles like walking her grandson Andy down the aisle and serving as Katie's Flower Grandma.

Her interests and hobbies included ceramics, gardening, golfing, baking and cooking. She was known for her jam, garden salsa, and zucchini bread, all of which she proudly shared with friends and family. Her community spirit showed in her work as gift shop associate at St. Catherine's Hospital, Polling Place volunteer, Spirit Alive Stewardship Committee member, Red Hats member, and ladies golf league participant.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Avenue in Kenosha from 10:00 a.m. until noon followed by a celebration of life memorial service. Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 20501 E Brink St, Harvard, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Joan's name to either Women's and Children's Horizons in Kenosha or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Joan was beloved by many and will be missed by the countless people she touched throughout her long and blessed life.

