JoAnn Gallo

1942 – 2023

KENOSHA - JoAnn Gallo, 81, of Kenosha, WI, passed away on September 14, 2023, at Kenosha Place surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kenosha, WI, on April 1, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Fausto and Elizabeth (Mattioli) Marocchi.

She graduated from Bradford High School and attended the Racine College of Cosmetology. For over 15 years, JoAnn was employed at Kenosha Hospital in the X-Ray Department.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and the Mt. Carmel Women's League. JoAnn was also a member of the Italian American Ladies League and played on the Italian American bocce ball league. She volunteered as a greeter and was a member of the Catholic Junior Women's Club.

JoAnn will be remembered as a true family person, who truly cherished and loved the times her entire family gathered together.

She is survived by her three children: Scott (Dr. Joseph O'Hara) Gallo, David (Brenda) Gallo, and Debra (Al Benson) Gallo; eight grandchildren: Erica Wirth, Aimee (Will) Soens, Deanna Wirth, Sami (Joe Braun) Gallo, Nicole Wirth, Patrick (Sara) Gallo, Coleton Gallo, and Ben Benson; two great-grandchildren: Joseph David Braun, and Riley Benson; and her siblings: Dolores Yule and Robert Marocchi.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Jean Torcaso; a sister, Teresa Driefke; and her former husband, Peter Gallo.

Prayers will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for JoAnn will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Proko Funeral Home. The Italian American Ladies Auxiliary will conduct services on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

