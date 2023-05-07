A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. To livestream the service copy and paste https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY4MDIwOTM3NjI0MzgzNCZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw== into your browser. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be used for charities close to Joanne’s heart would be appreciated.