John A. Davidson

May 13, 1932 - July 18, 2023

BRISTOL - John A. Davidson, 91 years old, of Bristol, WI, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 18, 2023. He was born May 13, 1932, in Kenosha, WI, the son of the late Rudolph and Bessie (nee Madar) Davidson, living most of his life in Bristol, WI.

John proudly served in the US Naval Reserves during the Korean War. Before his retirement in 1990, John worked as a Union Local 93 Plumber for William Zeigler Plumbing for many years.

John was a member of the Western Kenosha Co. Historical Society, Bristol WI Historical Society, Southeast WI Antiques and Collectables Society, Waukegan NorthShore Chapter of the AACA, the Baraboo Engine Club, and was affiliated with many other groups.

John was involved in the Kenosha Co. Fair and helped found the Antique Farm Machinery Exhibit and was named Outstanding Citizen for the Bristol Progress Days. John was an "Incurable Collector", collecting cars, engines, sparkplugs, license plates, and other antiquities. In 1951 he married Phydele F. Hancock, later divorcing. On March 1, 1986, he married Shirley Benedict in Bristol, WI.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Shirley; four children: Shirley M. Olson, Steven Davidson, Eric (Deborah) Davidson, and Maren (Edgar) Smith; five grandchildren; a great-granddaughter and a baby on-the-way; three step-children; three step-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren; nephews: Rob and David Yordi; and many other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister, Dolores (Robert) Yordi.

Visitation will be held 10:00 AM until time of services Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 10239 136th. Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142, with the funeral service commencing at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow in Hosmer Cemetery, Bristol, WI.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the church are appreciated. Please sign the online guest book for John at www.strangfh.com.