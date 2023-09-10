John "Abu" Kodl

Feb. 16, 1944 - Sept. 2, 2023

PLEASANT PRAIRIE - John "Abu" Kodl, 79, completed his final mission on September 2, 2023, at Hospice Alliance-Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, WI after a brief battle with cancer.

Born on February 16, 1944, in Chicago, IL to the late John "Pop" Kodl and Jan Pajaczkowski, he enlisted in the United States Army and served his country during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he married Nancy Burns and relocated to Paris, WI where they raised their son Bradley. John and Nancy later divorced but remained lifelong friends.

A machinist by trade with a problem-solving mind, John could fix or build anything and was always willing to help a friend in need. An adventurous soul, he loved to travel with his son and friends. Whether it was fishing in Canada, sipping rum in Costa Rica, scuba diving in Belize, wandering around Mexico in a bus full of chickens, or enjoying cocktails and great music on several Blues Cruises, there was sure to be a memorable story every time. These collections of "Abu stories" would sound like unbelievable works of fiction to most people, but anyone close to him could testify they were indeed true.

John is survived by his son, Bradley (Sandi) of Paris, WI; grandchildren, Preston, Parker, and Delaney Bronson; siblings, Rodger (Kathy) Kodl, Rebecca Kodl, and Sharon Steffensen of Chicago, IL; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives; his former wife Nancy Engen of Kenosha, WI; and many friends who will greatly miss him.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of John's Life will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the Kodl Compound. Military Honors will commence at 4:00 pm so please arrive at 3:45 p.m.

The family would like to thank the caring staff from Hospice Alliance that kept John comfortable in his final days.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign John's

Online Memorial Book at: