Aug. 25, 1929—June 3, 2023

John (Giovannino) Nero, age 93, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Decollatura, Italy on August 25, 1929, he was the son of the late Nicola and Luigina (Tomaino) Nero. He attended local schools in Italy.

He served in the Italian Army.

On August 21, 1971 in Rochester, New York, he was united in marriage to Grace Scalzo.

John was employed at American Motors/Chrysler from 1973 until his retirement in 1988.

He was a member of the Italian American Society. John loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He enjoyed gardening, playing bocce and cards.

John is survived by his children, Nicola (Nick) Nero and Joseph Nero; his grandchildren, Dominic and Roma Nero and his sister, Herminia Paola.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Grace and by his siblings, Mafalda Nero, Bruno Nero and Rosa Nero.

Funeral services honoring John’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Sunset Riddge Memorial Park. A visitation for John will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Friday, June 9, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101