John "Jack" Jerome Anick, Jr.

1947-2023

BROOKFIELD - John "Jack" Anick, 76, of Brookfield, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Elmbrook Campus surrounded by his family.

Born in Pengilly, MN, on January 16, 1947, he was the son of the late John J. and Leona (Diederich) Anick.

On December 29, 1991, he married the love of his life, Linda Rende in Kenosha, WI.

Along with his wife, Linda, Jack successfully founded and ran an accounting practice, Anick and Associates, which provided accounting services exclusively to non-profit organizations in the metro Milwaukee area, as well as nationally and internationally.

He served on the Board of Directors of numerous non-profit agencies including Kathy's House, Difference Principle, JusticePoint, and Sirona Recovery. He has also been serving on the Clearwater Bay Condo Association Board for the last 18 years. He was the Budget Director at Bemidji State University, University of Idaho, and Gateway Technical College, as well as the Finance Director for Wisconsin Community Services. He founded over 100 non-profit organizations throughout his career, positively impacting countless lives.

Jack had a passion for helping people. He never refused any request that was made of him, and his generosity had no limits. Jack was a mentor, hero, legend, and inspiration, in so many people's eyes. Jack always had a smile for everyone. Most of all, Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and loved to play golf.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Anick; four children: Adam (Raegan), Christopher (Marla), Stacey (Chris Pender), and Brian Anick; nine grandchildren: Gianna, Evelyn, Hudson, Kiera, Nolan, Ethan, Addison, Gunnar, and Amber; and brother-in-law, Dr. John P. (Sandy) Rende; and Michael Rende and Tina Rende (Krishna Upadhyaya) who held as special a place in his heart as any niece and nephew would ever hope for; he is further survived by many other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Harapat.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at St. Rita Catholic Church (Three Holy Women Parish), 1617 N. Cass Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Memorial Mass at 12:00 noon. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Kathy's House, 9101 W. Doyne Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53226, or www.kathyshouse.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/kathyshouse/donation.

The family would like to thank the Brookfield Rescue Squad for their quick response along with Dr. Kristi Maso and the ICU team of nurses from Elmbrook Memorial Hospital who took outstanding care of Jack.

