May 18, 1968—July 23, 2023

On Sunday, July 23, 2023, John James Luther

Sorensen, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, joined the heavenly band after multiple strokes and a six-week battle with lung cancer.

John was born in Racine, WI on May 18, 1968 to Kathleen (Shimkus) and James Sorensen. John graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine in 1986, and enlisted in the United States Navy from 1987-1998, serving in the United States Navy Band in Little Creek, VA, Charleston, SC, Great Lakes, IL, and aboard the USS Blue Ridge in Japan and throughout the Western Pacific Unit. John joined the Navy Reserves in 2013 and was a Chief Mass Communication Specialist and the Senior Enlisted Leader to the Navy Reserve Navy Office of Community Outreach. He was a mentor to many sailors and was proud to be a part of the Chief’s Mess.

John married the love of his life, Karen Lewicke, on August 2, 1996 and gained two wonderful children, Erin and Kyle. John and Karen welcomed their daughter, Hannah, into the world in 1999.

John graduated from UW-Parkside with a degree in Music Education in 2001 and has worked as the band director at Wilmot High School from 2001-2023. He received his Master of Music from Carthage College in 2008. John touched the lives of many students through his years of music education and loved to hear from his former students.

He has maintained his love of music through participation in various groups including the Kenosha Pops Band, UW-Parkside Community Band, Racine Concert Band, Swing Nouveau, Wisconsin Chamber Brass Quintet, and Southport Sound.

John was a devoted Christian and member of Reach Ministries, a New Life Kenosha church. He found great joy and comfort in his church family, led by Pastor Russ Scoggins.

He lived each day with joy and appreciation. John loved exploring new restaurants, events, concerts, and nature. He enjoyed time spent with his family, “the cousins”, and also visiting the Northwoods. He was genuinely interested in every person he met and would gladly do anything to help out. He accepted thank-you’s by saying “my pleasure”.

John is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Dr. Erin (William) Merritt, Kyle Lindquist, and Hannah (Steven Mack) Sorensen; his grandchildren, Elijah and Sierra Merritt; his sister, Edith Sorensen; his sister-in-law, Nancy (Tony) Sattler; and nieces, Annabella and Alyssa Floro.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities at the University of Wisconsin Parkside, 900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI 53144 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., immediately followed by a Christian Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances for the “John Sorensen Memorial Fund” can be mailed or brought into any Educators Credit Union branch. The donations will help promote music education in the community and are appreciated by the family.

A special thanks to the nurses, doctors, CNAs, and other healthcare professionals at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie, Froedtert Milwaukee, and Aurora Kenosha hospitals. John often commented on the kindness, teamwork, and knowledge they all displayed.

Fair winds and following seas.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101