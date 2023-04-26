July 21, 1984—April 22, 2023

SOMERS—Kenosha native John Paul (J.P.) Schwarz passed away at his Somers residence on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

J.P., the son of John M. and Barbara K. Schwarz, was born on July 21, 1984. As a child, J.P. played in several youth baseball and basketball programs. He attended Harvey and Somers Elementary, Bullen Jr. High and graduated from Reuther High School.

After high school, J.P. enlisted in the U.S. Navy, completed Hospital Corpsman School, and served at Balboa and Walter Reed Hospitals, providing four years of compassionate care to soldiers, sailors, and airmen returning from combat. He assisted in hundreds of surgeries and contributed to the medical recoveries of countless military servicemen and servicewomen. He was repeatedly recognized for his performance and achieved the rank of Petty Officer during his five cumulative years of active-duty service. After returning to Kenosha and working several jobs, J.P. enrolled at Gateway Technical College and earned an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice. He was subsequently employed at the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department for several years.

Because of his quick wit and great sense of humor, J.P.’s attendance at any gathering of family or friends was warmly welcomed. His personality was infectious, and he had a multitude of friends. He was a lifelong Packers and Brewers fan and took great pride in cooking for friends on his Blackstone Grill, hosting many backyard get-togethers. His trusted companion, Caine, a miniature American Eskimo dog, was at J.P.’s side for the last 15 years.

In addition to his parents, J.P. is survived by his brothers: Tony (wife, Stephanie and children Ava, Luke, Caris Juliet, Livia, and James in Arlington, VA) and Nick (wife, Sheena and children Caden, Carter, Max and Nick, Jr. in Kenosha).

“As long as we live, they too will live; for they are now part of us; as we remember them.”

Compete service information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101