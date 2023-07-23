John V. Lehman

Nov. 8, 1954 - July 17, 2023

PLEASANT PRAIRIE - John V. Lehman, age 68, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023 after a long (seven months) attempted recovery from Liver Transplant surgery.

John was born in Kenosha on November 8, 1954, a son of the late Kenneth J. and Priscilla A. (Helmbrecht) Lehman. He attended St. Mary Elementary School and was a 1972 graduate of Tremper High School. He received his Bachelor's degree in Business from UW Madison in 1979.

John was self-employed as a Real Estate Appraiser for much of his working life - first in Sarasota, FL then in Milwaukee, WI. His last 20 years of life were spent living in a cabin he built on 60 acres of land in Three Lakes, WI.

He enjoyed golf, water skiing, fishing (especially Canadian fishing with his cousins and brothers), hunting, and any Wisconsin professional or collegiate sports team.

He was an avid newspaper reader and from that had developed a broad knowledge of many subjects. This served him well since he was just a bit too old to be part of the "Google" generation.

He has the distinguished accomplishment of having been the Cypress Gardens, FL Water Ski Announcer for a number of years.

John's personality was easy-going and disarming and his generous nature endeared him to most people he got to know.

One brush with greatness happened when he was at a bar in Key West. In John's generous nature he bought a stranger a drink and had a half-hour chat with him. After the man left he came to find out from one of the other patrons that it was Jimmy Buffet.

He is survived by his brother, James P. (Kathleen) Lehman, DDS; his nieces and nephews which include: Patrick (Mindy) Lehman, MD, Rebecca (Paul) Thibaudeau, DDS, Kirsten (Michael) Telwak, and Lauren (Matt) Mesko; and thirteen great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father and by his two brothers: Jeffrey D. and Jay R.

In accordance with John's wishes, his services will be held privately and he will be laid to rest on the Lehman family lot St. George Cemetery.

