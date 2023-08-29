April 11, 1976—Aug. 21, 2023

Jon David Krumpen, age 47, passed unexpectedly on August 21, 2023. He was born in Burlington, WI on April 11, 1976. He attended Wilmot High School and was active in sports.

His love for sports continued throughout his life. His favorite sports teams were the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers.

He was a loving husband to his wife, Danielle Schlipf. Jon’s biggest enjoyment in life was spending time with family, making memories at the Jersey shore during family vacations and enjoyed cooking with his daughter Beth, especially grilling ribs.

Jon was a hard and talented worker and could fix anything. He loved his pets and racing his gas-powered RC cars. Jon could light up any room. He had such a good sense of humor and made everyone laugh everywhere he went.

Survived by his wife, Danielle Schlipf-Krumpen; daughter, Elizabeth Krumpen; parents, Tom Krumpen and Jackie (Terry) Stoner; brother, Tom (Amy) Krumpen; and nieces: Emma, Elise, and Elaina. Further survived by many cousins.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Calvary United Church of Christ, 1511 Wilmot Ave., Twin Lakes, WI 53181. Private immediate family burial to follow. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of services at the church.

Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Twin Lakes, WI is honored to serve the Krumpen family.