Jonathan Edward Cole

Sept. 22, 1942 - May 20, 203

KNOXVILLE, TN - Jonathan Edward Cole, age 80 passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023 at his home in Knoxville, TN.

He was born in Kenosha, WI on September 22, 1942 to David and Lucile (Luitze) Cole.

Survived by his loving wife, Karen: sons: Todd Cole (Melanie), Brian Cole (Rebecca), Brad Cole (Kim Freitag); daughters Yvette Cole, Kira Cole (James Fonte); nine grandchildren; brothers: George Cole, David Plew (Lillian), Robert Plew (Cindy); along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Jonathan was known as a kindhearted, generous man with a great sense of humor. He served proudly in the United States Marine Corps 3rd Battalion 376 San Diego, CA.

Among his many accomplishments in his career, he was a member of various local unions and Vice President of Local Union 2337 United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners. He retired from his extensive career at Chrysler as the Vice President of UAW Local 72.

Jon was an avid firearms enthusiast and was a lifetime member of the NRA. Throughout his lifetime he was quite fond of automobile racing. Many weekends throughout the 60's and 70's he could be found at Union Grove Dragstrip.

Though he permanently moved to Tennessee in 2012, he always found time to return to Kenosha frequently to catch up with his beloved family and friends often gathering for a meal at various local restaurants.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Barry Lake.

Jonathan's immediate family will privately celebrate his life at a later date in time.