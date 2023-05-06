May 2, 1936—April 2, 2023

POWAY, CA—Joseph Dschida, 86, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home in Poway, CA on April 2, 2023.

Joe was a devoted father to his children: Michael Dschida, his wife Nancy, and Deborah Collins, her husband Lance; and a loving grandfather to his grandchildren: Joseph and Alexandra Dschida. He is survived by his brother, Martin Dschida; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary (nee Karle) Dschida, his parents, Martin and Magdalena Dschida, and his brother, Anton, and the late Joan Dschida.

Joe was born in Ridjica, Serbia, of the former Yugoslavia, on May 2, 1936. During World War II, Joe and his family immigrated to Salzburg, Austria and after the war the family immigrated to America passing through Ellis Island on August 6, 1951 on their way to Chicago.

Joe attended Chicago Vocational High School on the south side of Chicago and upon graduation, began working for US Steel. During his career he traveled, worked, and lived in Volta Redonda, which is in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Sarajevo, Yugoslavia working on the design and construction of steel plants.

Joe also served his new country in the U.S. Army for two years at Fort Riley. After being honorably discharged, he returned to US Steel.

On November 23, 1963, he married Mary Karle. In 1980, after Joe left US Steel, Joe and Mary purchased a farm in Salem, WI, where Joe enjoyed raising his own chickens and steers. He was known for his wonderful garden, whose bounty he shared with all the neighbors. He was true good neighbor, always willing to lend a hand.

Joe touched many lives and was loved by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to H.A.L.O. No-Kill Rescue Shelter, 710 Jackson Street, Sebastian, FL 32958 772-589-7297.