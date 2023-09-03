Sept. 27, 1948—Aug. 1, 2023

KAUKAUNA—Joesph Stephen Lauko died unexpectedly on August 1, 2023. Born in Kenosha, WI, son of Stephen and Verneil (Weaver) Lauko.

Joe was a member of St. Anthony’s Church and had attended Kenosha School District.

He enjoyed bowling with his brother and father and had played the saxaphone for a short time while in school. As a young adult he moved to and settled in Kaukauna, WI.

He married young and had three beautiful daughters. After years of traveling the country as an “over the road” truck driver, he decided to stay local and was employed by Waste Management until he retired in 2012.

Joe enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, camping, his poker machines and watching the Green Bay Packers play each week while on the phone with his brother.

In addition to Joe’s parents, he is proceeded in death by his brother, Richard “Dickie” Lauko and his second love, Donna VanDenWildenberg. Joe is survived by his daughters; a son who he shared with Donna; and his younger brother, Donald Lauko, of Kenosha, WI.

Funeral services being held privately with family.