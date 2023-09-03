July 18, 1931—Aug. 23, 2023

KENOSHA—Josephine Kadamian, age 92, a life-long resident of Kenosha, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

A devout woman of prayer and her Catholic faith, our rock and matriarch, is now seated in Heaven in the company of angels. She prayed the rosary multiple times each day and never went without a scapular in her pocket.

Josephine was born in Kenosha to Guiseppe and Harriet (Micieli) Aceto on July 18, 1931. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Bradford High School 1949. On November 15, 1958, Josephine was united in marriage to Manoog “George” Kadamian at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

Josephine worked at home taking great and loving care of her parents, husband, and children. She also assisted in the family business, Kadamian Rug and Furniture Cleaners. As a dedicated member of Mt. Carmel, Josephine was known as “The Hot Dog Lady” for her many, many years serving the school children on a monthly basis and running the hot dog stand at the annual church festival.

Josephine is survived by her four sons: Stephen (Barbara) of Rockton, IL, Kevin (Leah) of Des Plaines, IL, Craig (Deborah) of Fulton, MD, and Joseph (Rita Ventura) of Pleasant Prairie. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Stephen, Alexander, Kyle, Danielle, and Liliana.

Also, Josephine had so many special and dear friends, far too many to mention, that had a profound impact on her life’s journey. They were her true guardian angels. She treasured the times she spent with them and always looked forward to their visits. They put a smile on her face and true joy in her heart. The family will be forever grateful for their kindness and generosity.

Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers: Gene and John Aceto and three sisters: Vera Mellone, Millie Melrose and Mary Ann Adams.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 9:30 AM at Saint Anne’s Catholic Church, 9091-Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158. Visitation with the family will on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the church from 4:30 PM until 6:30 PM and again on Friday from 8:30 AM until the time of Mass. A prayer service will take place on Thursday at the visitation at 6:00PM. Burial will follow after the Mass at Saint George Catholic Cemetery.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262)653-0667