KENOSHA—Josephine Kadamian, age 92, a life-long resident of Kenosha, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. A devout woman of prayer and her Catholic faith, our rock and matriarch, is now seated in Heaven in the company of angels.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 9:30 AM at Saint Anne’s Catholic Church. (9091-Prairie Ridge Blvd. Pleasant Prairie WI 53158) Visitation with the family will on Thursday September 7, 2023 at the church from 4:30 until 6:30 PM and again on Friday from 8:30 AM until the time of Mass. A prayer service will take place on Thursday at the visitation at 6:00 PM. Burial will follow after the Mass at Saint George Catholic Cemetery.