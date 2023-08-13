Judi Anne (Karvonen) Innis

May 4, 1970 - Aug. 8, 2023

Judi Anne (Karvonen) Innis, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Gardner, MA on May 4, 1970, she was the daughter of Robert Karvonen and Jackie Case. Judi moved to Kenosha in 2019. She graduated from Winslow High School in Winslow, ME and received her Associate degree as a Registered Nurse at Gateway Technical College.

Judi proudly served her country as a Medic in the United States Army.

On May 15, 1993, in Virginia Beach, VA Judi was united in marriage to Allen Innis.

Judi was a member of Great Lakes Church.

Judi enjoyed sewing, embroidery and traveling. She loved the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves.

Judi is survived by her husband, Allen; her son, Brandon; her stepson, Mark; her father, Robert (Murielle) Karvonen; and her sister, Nancy Willits.

Judi was preceded in death by her mother, Jackie Case; her father-in-law, Earnest Innis; and her mother-in-law, Linda Volckaert.

Memorial services honoring Judi's life, with honors from the Wisconsin Nurses Honor Guard and the United States Army, will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to BodyScience ALS Foundation https://www.bodysciencealsfoundation.org/ would be appreciated. In memory of Judi, please wear a shirt/jersey of your favorite sports team. If you don't have one, please consider one of Judi's (New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox or Atlanta Braves).

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101