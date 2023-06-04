1935 – 2023

KENOSHA—Judith “Judy” A. Ruffolo, 87, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2023. Born July 16, 1935, in Kenosha, WI she was the daughter of the late Corradino and Aida (Patriarca) Nicolazzo.

On May 28, 1955, she married Annunziato Ruffolo at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Kenosha.

She was a telephone operator early in her career before she stayed home to raise her family. Judy was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Kenosha.

Surviving are her children: Michael, Greenfield, IA, Jennifer Wedge, Kenosha, Pamela Ruffolo, Kenosha, Paul (Michelle), Oak Creek and Nancy (Dennis) Drahos, Waterford. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Boyer and granddaughter, Marissa Ruffolo.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha, WI. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.

