June 26, 1938—Aug. 17, 2023

Judith Ann “Judy” Hansche joined her beloved husband for their eternal life with our Lord on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at St. Catherine’s Hospital with her daughter, Diana and niece, Linda at her side.

Judy was born in Kenosha to Fredrick and Helga (Hansen) Riese on June 26, 1938. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, and on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1958, she was united in marriage to her childhood sweetheart, Don Hansche. Living just five houses apart, they shared friendships and memories of growing up together.

Judy and Don left the old neighborhood to build their family and soon two became five as they were blessed with three children, Diana (Gary) Christofferson, Ron, and Randy (Sandy) who have a lifetime of memories with Mom to cherish.

In April of 1965 Judy and Don moved their young family to Bristol Township where she dedicated many years as a servant to her community. She was President of the Bristol Grade School PTA, at which time education began with first grade. While she advocated for kindergarten classes, she decided to fill the gap and chartered her own 5-year-old school at Wesley Chapel Methodist Church in South Bristol until kindergarten was incorporated into the school district. She further supported her children as a Cub Scout Den Mother and 4-H leader.

She and Don hosted float building at their home, and she taught many young girls to knit and crochet as a 4-H project leader. She also volunteered for years at the Kenosha County Fair as a 4-H Building Superintendent, and was an exhibitor herself, winning numerous blue ribbons for her crafts and baking.

Her spirit will be forever embedded in the halls of the Bristol Fire Department where she volunteered countless hours as a Firehouse Dispatcher prior to consolidated County dispatch services. When the firemen returned, she provided them with food and refreshments as a member of the Bristol Fireman’s Auxiliary. As President of the auxiliary she worked tirelessly with numerous fundraising projects to purchase new equipment. Judy was formally recognized for all her service to the township when she was named Bristol’s Outstanding Woman.

Judy was also a servant to her worship community where she volunteered as a “church basement lady”. She and Don were also beloved volunteers for the St. Mary’s Lutheran Church Friendly Center for more than twenty years where they assisted with lunch and fellowship.

Judy was the happiest when she was surrounded by family, especially her grandchildren: Ryan (Ann) Andrekus, Alyssa (Dave) Krupp, Ronnie Hansche, Nicole Hansche and Joshua (Diandra Rodriguez) Christofferson; her great-grandchildren: Alex, Phoebe, Ellie, Roslind, Maverick, Haley, Tyler and Jena; and, her great-great-granddaughter, Braylynn. She was so excited to hear another great-grandchild will be joining the family soon—when God closes a door, He opens a window. Judy will be deeply missed by her beloved brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Sandy Riese; sister-in-law, Margo Klobuchar (a sister of her heart); sister-in-law, Phyllis Hansche; and, many nieces and nephews who adored their Aunt Judy.

The lunch and dinner tables will never be the same at Willowbrook where she was lovingly referred to as the social butterfly, and the staff at St. Catherine’s Dialysis Center will miss her smile and warm heart.

Judy will be welcomed into heaven by her loving husband, Don, along with her parents and brother Lawrence “Bud” Nelson.

Judy was a good servant to our Lord, her family, friends and community and she will be fondly remembered for her warm heart and immeasurable kindness. In her memory, please extend that kindness by sharing a smile, kind words or a listening ear just as she would – she truly made a difference in her time on earth.

Judy’s family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Joe (Garretto) for treating Judy like family through the years, and to Dr. Leena Joshi and the staff at the St. Catherine’s Kidney Center for the kindness, compassion and love they gave her throughout her journey. The family is indebted to the amazing staff at Willowbrook who injected new life into a tired soul and loved her like a grandma. Special gratitude is extended to the wonderful staff at St. Catherine’s Hospital who cared for their precious mother during her final days, especially the ED team, respiratory care team, the 3rd Floor nursing team and special angel, Jaymie.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. in the sanctuary at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, 2001 80th Street, Kenosha, WI. Visitation with the family will precede the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. A private burial will be held at South Bristol Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Bristol Fireman’s Association, the Friendly Center of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church or Willowbrook Assisted Living would be appreciated.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262)653-0667