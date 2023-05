Judith Anne Hinze, age 83, passed away at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie, on Monday, May 1, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services honoring Judith’s life will be held privately. A visitation for Judith will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.