1940-2023

Judith “Judy” Barden—caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend left this world on August 7, 2023. She was 83 years old at the time of her passing.

She was born on March 7, 1940, in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of the late John and Camilla (Werve) Hoye. She married the love of her life, John “Jack” Barden in 1962. They were happily married for 28 years until his passing in 1985.

Judy worked as a Secretary for American Motors prior to being blessed with three children. She then made the decision to take on her most important and challenging role—as a full-time homemaker. After her children were grown, she re-entered the workforce as a Secretary for Kurten Medical Clinic.

In her free time, Judy could be found watching, coaching, and playing tennis. If she wasn’t doing that, you could find her yelling at the TV during Bulls and Packer games. She had a passion for travel and adventure in her younger days, and her family fondly recalls their Spring Break trips to Panama City, FL with their neighborhood friends and family.

“Judy Blue Eyes” was a sweet, gentle soul whose sparkling blue eyes lit up the room every time she smiled. Even though she faced health issues during the last years of her life, you never heard her complain as she fought her way through it all with determination and grace.

Those who are now left to carry on her legacy include her children: Thomas J. Barden, Elizabeth A. Barden, and Timothy R. (Gina Gennaccaro) Barden; grandchildren: Nicholas and Brooke Barden; great-grandson, Damari Barden; and her sister, Mary Ericson; along with nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. We can’t forget about her loving furry best friend, Bodey.

Along with her husband and parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brothers: Jack and Robert Hoye; sisters-in-law: Pauline and Harriet Hoye; and brother-in-Law, Les Ericson.

Visitation for Judy will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Saint Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7117 14th Avenue in Kenosha, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately after the visitation, followed by interment in St. James Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St.—262 654 3533

Visit & Sign Judy’s Online Memorial Book At: