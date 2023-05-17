1962 – 2023

KENOSHA—Julie Caroline McMahon, 60 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully at Hospice Alliance Hospice House on Friday, May 12, 2023.

She was born on September 11, 1962, in Waterford, WI, the daughter of James and Adamine (Gowin) Janz.

Julie worked at Six Flags where she met the love of her life Todd McMahon. Julie got Todd’s attention because she always made everyone aware of her presence at the early morning meetings before the park opened. He made his move, and they were married on July 14, 1990. The Six Flags G-Force has held them strong for these past 32 amazing years.

Julie was the President of Catholic Financial Paris Branch. Over the past fifteen years, she led the Catholic Financial Branches to help families and communities in need.

She loved the color pink and would spend her time scrapbooking and making cards. She was an avid wine drinker, especially the rhubarb wine from Coopers Hawk. She also loved bowling in a league and has made many friendships over the last three decades. She was always the punctual one in their relationship.

Julie is survived by her husband, Todd; mother, Adamine Janz; brother, Chuck (Jenny) Janz.

She is preceded in death by her father, James Janz and grandparents, Charles and Rosie Gowin.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home with a sharing service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society in Julie’s name. https://www.cancer.org/. Click the “ways to give” button, then the donate button.

