May 30, 1939—Aug. 25, 2023

Juliette (Bryant) Griffin, age 84, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Brookside Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Birmingham, AL, on May 30, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Collier Bryant Sr., and Birdie Mae (Hancock) Cotten. She attended local schools in Birmingham and graduated from Bradford High School.

On August 8, 1959, Juliette was united in marriage to Charles Edward Griffin.

Juliette was a member of Second Baptist Church.

She was employed with Tri-Clover.

Juliette enjoyed playing cards and shopping but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Dr. Anthony C. (Anne) Griffin, Michael D. Griffin, Reverand D. Darrell Griffin, Kerry Griffin and Kelly G. (Christine)Griffin; her grandchildren, Miles S. Griffin, Bryce L. Griffin and Myles V. Griffin; her sister, Minnie Cotten and her sister-in-law, Ella Mae Griffin.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Charles, she was preceded in death by her brother, Collier Henry Bryant Jr., and her sisters, Deedie Winston and Samette Wright.

Funeral services honoring Juliette’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Second Baptist Church, 3925-32 Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Juliette will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

262-658-4101