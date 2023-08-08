KENOSHA—Kathleen Nephew, age 76, a resident of Kenosha, died August 5, 2023, at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.
Funeral services will be on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Holy Spirit Community Church in Kenosha, 5900-11th Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Friday at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of service. A burial will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.
A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the paper.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner
(262)653-0667