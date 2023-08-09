Aug. 17, 1946—AUg. 5, 2023

KENOSHA—Kathleen Nephew, age 76, a resident of Kenosha, passed away August 5, 2023, at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

Born on August 17, 1946, in IL, she was the daughter of the late Harold Arthur Landreth and Audrey Colleen (Carey) Tasker.

Kathy married her childhood neighbor and nemesis Kenneth Nephew who preceded her in death.

She was a Medical Transcriber at the Great Lakes Navy Base. She was also a Property Manager of Tudor Crest Apartments in Kenosha for many years.

She was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured her grandchildren and relished every moment with them. Kathy had a vivacious personality and made everybody feel comfortable. She made friends everywhere she went.

She loved spending time with family and friends, reading, doing puzzles, anything with sunflowers and eating ice cream. She also enjoyed going to casinos and festivals.

She is survived by daughters: Patricia Czajkowski and Deanna (Wendy) Nephew; granddaughters: Amy (Terry) Dejaresco and Amanda (Danny) Czajkowski.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers: Maurice and Emlin and sister, Susan.

Funeral services will be on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Holy Spirit Community Church in Kenosha, 5900-11th Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Friday at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of service. A burial will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Hospice Alliance would be appreciated.

