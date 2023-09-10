Kathleen was born on February 14, 1951, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Donald and Rosemary (Rosenberg) Rasch. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha graduating from Bradford High School in 1969. Kathleen married Clifford Anderson on November 28, 1975, in Lake Tahoe, CA. She was employed as an operator for AT&T for over 30 years. Kathleen was a member of A&D Biker Ministries. Her hobbies included cooking, reading recipes, gardening, reupholstering, pets, riding on her husband's Harley but most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family.