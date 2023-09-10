Kathleen M. Anderson
Feb. 14, 1951 - Sept. 4, 2023
PLEASANT PRAIRIE - Kathleen Anderson, 72, of Pleasant Prairie passed away on September 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Kathleen was born on February 14, 1951, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Donald and Rosemary (Rosenberg) Rasch. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha graduating from Bradford High School in 1969. Kathleen married Clifford Anderson on November 28, 1975, in Lake Tahoe, CA. She was employed as an operator for AT&T for over 30 years. Kathleen was a member of A&D Biker Ministries. Her hobbies included cooking, reading recipes, gardening, reupholstering, pets, riding on her husband's Harley but most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family.
Survivors include her husband, Clifford Anderson of Pleasant Prairie; brothers, Lawrence (Linda) Rasch of Pleasant Prairie, Kenneth (Tracy) Rasch of Pleasant Prairie; sisters, Donna Rasch of Kenosha, Jean (Jim) Van Caster of Wausaukee; sister-in-law, Catherine Welch of PA; nieces, Tina (Bryan) Yakel, Rachael (Aaron) Walker, Leah Rasch, Kimberly Bratz; nephews, Jason (April) Rasch, Stephen Rasch, Benjamin Rasch and Donald Bratz; she is also survived by many other friends and family. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Tuesday September 12, 2023, from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM with funeral services to follow immediately at 1:00 PM.
