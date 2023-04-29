April 29, 1935—April 11, 2023

OCALA, FL—Kathleen Van Dyke joined her late husband, Herschell, in eternal rest peacefully the evening of April 11, 2023.

It is today, April 29, 2023 that she would be celebrating her 88th Birthday. She was born and raised in Minnesota and moved to Kenosha in 1951 with her husband where they started their family of 10: James (deceased), John (MI), Cheryl (FL), Brenda (deceased), Laura (FL), Karen (deceased), Theresa (Kenosha), Brian (Pleasant Prairie).

Upon retirement, she and Herschell built their home in Ocala, FL and invested in a camper towed by a Ford truck for yearly visits to family across the U.S. Their usual loop was from Ocala to the Midwest, and out West to see in-laws in Chico, CA, then back home to Marion Landing. Their love of road trips, National Parks, and nature lives in several of her children and grandchildren: Heather, CarrieJo, Angela, Todd, Christina, David, and Austin.

After Herschell’s sudden passing in 1996, her passion for gardening, square dancing, daily walks, and shuffleboard helped her build an even deeper community with her neighbors in Ocala.

In 2012, a devastating stroke encouraged an earlier than expected move to The Bridge Assisted Living. It was there where she did what comes very easy for her—building loving and lasting friendships with anyone she met. Residents at The Bridge knew her best for her incredible smile and welcoming aura. Over the past decade, her neighbors here also grew close to her visiting family members, especially Angela, who would regularly join her grandmother for Bingo, card games, puzzles, and a myriad of wonderful activities coordinated by The Bridge staff.

Her ashes are shared among surviving family but her legacy of kindness, friendly nature, and relentless strength lives on forever in all she touched in her lifetime.