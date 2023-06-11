1952-2023

KENOSHA—Kathleen Weidner, 71, of Kenosha passed away on June 6, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center of Kenosha.

Kathleen was born on May 4, 1952, in Kenosha, the daughter of John and Alice (Gerou) Yszenga. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Kathleen married Jack Weidner and later in life they divorced.

She worked at various places throughout her career in Kenosha. Her hobbies included playing gambling games on her phone, darts, pool, gardening, word searches, but most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family, especially with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: Michael (Heather) Weidner, Jean (Jaron) Mulford; mother, Alice Yszenga; brother, Larry (Traci) Yszenga; sister, Cindy (George) Yszenga; also included are her nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; aunts, uncles, many nieces, and nephews. Kathleen was preceded in death by her father, John Yszenga; brother, John P. Yszenga; and her former husband, Jack Weidner.

The family would like to thank Cedarhurst Senior Living and Aurora Hospital for their assistance and care of Kathy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

