PARIS—Kenneth E. “Ken” Muhlenbeck, 82, a lifelong resident of the Town of Paris passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
A visitation with Ken’s family will be on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bristol. A short visitation will be held at Church on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 9:30 AM until 10:15 AM with funeral services to follow at 10:30 AM. Interment for Ken will take place after the funeral at Bristol-Paris cemetery with full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Please go to www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com for Ken’s full obituary.
