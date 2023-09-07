Dec. 10, 1957 – Sept. 3, 2023

Larry, age 65, passed away peacefully in his sleep September 3, 2023, at Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie, WI. Larry was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He left no stone unturned while fighting this awful disease.

Larry was born in Kenosha, WI, on December 10, 1957, to Carrol and Betty (Gray) Schwer. He attended Kenosha schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. He chose a career in truck driving, which was perfect for his love of meeting new people and seeing new sights.

On May 19, 1979, Larry married Kris Papatheorodow at First Christian Church in Kenosha.

Larry’s hobbies and interests included fishing, gardening, helping other people and spending time with his friends and family, including his beloved dogs, Tobias, and Gabi. He trained with and volunteered for Rettungs-Haus Shepherds with Tobias. His dog Gabi accompanied him in volunteering for the Illinois Search and Rescue Council. Larry was also a member of the Wisconsin Sportsman Association where he enjoyed volunteering with his brother Mike and target shooting.

Larry never met a stranger and helped anyone he could. To add to that love of helping others, he volunteered on two mission trips that he was so proud of. One was to Thailand, the other to Guatemela.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Carrol, and Betty, as well as his sister, Clare, and two brothers, Jay, and Mike.

Larry is survived by his wife, Kris of 44 years, along with his children, Amie Schwer and her partner, Jay, Justin (Amanda) Schwer, James (Gabriella) Schwer, and Timothy Shcwer. Also surviving Larry are his cherished grandchildren: Mikayla Chon, Hunter Nader, Skylar Nader, Kiannah Wierzchowski, and Damian Schwer. He is also survived by his loving sister, Arlene Chartier and many nieces and nephews whom he adored.

Services for Larry will take place at Prayer House Assembly of God on Saturday, September 9 at 11:00 A.M. A visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Larry’s wife, Kris, to help cover any costs deemed necessary would be greatly appreciated.

Casey Family Options Funerals & Cremations

3016 75th, Street Kenosha WI 53142

262-653-0667