April 29, 1941—Augs. 23, 2023

GOSHEN, IN—Larry J. Coe, 82, of Goshen, passed away to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Greencroft Healthcare of Goshen. He was born in Iowa City, IA on April 29, 1941, to the late Ival James and LaVonne Claire (Pardee) Coe.

Larry is also preceded in death by his siblings: Donna (Coe) Green and John Coe. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Constance L. Coe; daughters: Jennifer (Bradley) Fulton and Susan (Timothy) Anderson; grandchildren: Benjamin Fulton, Lee Fulton, and Dakota Anderson; and brothers: William (Nancy) Coe, Thomas (Diana) Coe, Martin (Teri) Coe, and Michael (Lori) Coe.

In accordance with Larry’s wishes, cremation was chosen and will take place at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St. in Elkhart. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 616 Lincolnway East, Mishawaka, IN 46544. A funeral service will take place at the church at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Terri Bays officiating. Immediately following, interment, a graveside service, and military honors will be held at St. John of the Cross Episcopal Church, 601 E. Vistula St., Bristol, IN 46507.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. John of the Cross Episcopal Church.

Larry was a man of profound character; he was kind, generous, thoughtful, fun loving, a man of strong values and deep faith in the Lord.

He served proudly in the United States Army before marrying Constance L. Halverson on June 15, 1969.

Larry was a beloved High School Theology Teacher at St. Joseph High School in Kenosha, WI where he impacted the lives of students for 30 years.

After retiring he held Bible study classes for adults and became interested in genealogy, researching and putting together genealogy books for members of his extended family.

In his spare time, Larry loved to read; he always had one book of fiction and one book of theology or nonfiction that he read simultaneously. He was also a doting grandfather and father who enjoyed being a fun-loving grandfather with the best rice crispy treats recipe around. Larry will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.